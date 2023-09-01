AFC Notes: Wil Lutz, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos’ new K Wil Lutz feels grateful to be acquired by Denver and be reunited with HC Sean Payton.

“Look, for Sean to come over and get me like he did, it’s an honor,” Lutz said, via Mike Klis. “It’s great to feel appreciated, great to be wanted.”

Lutz thinks he had a “great camp” with New Orleans but his time there was put in jeopardy after having a “down year” in 2022. Lutz notably missed eight field goal attempts and but converted all 33 extra point attempts.

“Felt like I had a great camp, but when you don’t play and then you have a down year you put the decision in someone else’s hands,” Lutz said. “And that’s the worst thing about this industry is you want to be able to control your own destiny. When you have a down year that’s how it works. So put the decision in their hands. It didn’t go my way. But I get a fresh start. There’s a silver lining to everything and I’m super excited to be here. I’d be lying if I said this wasn’t one of the spots I was hoping I’d land.”

Lutz believes the best years of his career were under Payton with the Saints.

“Look, coach, he tries to get the best out of everyone,” Lutz said. “I truly feel like my best years were with him because I was kind of scared to let him down. I think that’s how a leader is.”

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said rookie WR Rashee Rice and second-year WR Justyn Ross will begin the season as “package” players before hopefully progressing into every-down roles, via Jesse Newell.

said rookie WR and second-year WR will begin the season as “package” players before hopefully progressing into every-down roles, via Jesse Newell. Veach called WR Skyy Moore an “every-down” receiver and expects him to take a big jump” with his development in 2023.

an “every-down” receiver and expects him to take a big jump” with his development in 2023. Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that Kansas City has just $9 million left in available cap space.

Raiders

Jason Fitzgerald of OverTheCap points out that the Raiders have just $7 million left in available cap space.