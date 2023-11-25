AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts got first-round QB Anthony Richardson back this week, just not on the field. Richardson is back in the building and can attend team meetings, which will help as the team tries to develop him in any way it can after losing a valuable season of live reps.

“Obviously, he’s not taking the reps, but he’s taking the mental reps in the classroom with us, still going through the game plan meetings,” Steichen said, via the team website. “So, even when he’s on the sidelines during games, (he’s) taking that mental rep on the sidelines, hearing the calls. I think going through that will be big through the first part of the process.” The Colts officially ruled out CB JuJu Brents (quad), TE Drew Ogletree (foot), and C Ryan Kelly (concussion) from Week 12.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson expects CB Tyson Campbell (hamstring) to miss Week 12 given he still needs “more time” to recover, via Cameron Wolfe.

Texans

Texans first-round DE Will Anderson stated that he is happy the Cardinals traded the third overall draft pick to Houston and he wound up playing in a more favorable situation this season.

“Oh no, I wasn’t really worried about that,” Anderson told Pro Football Talk. “I’m happy here. I’m so glad to be here. This is the perfect scenario and I’d much rather be here than there.”