AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Brian Callahan, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Titans

Working with a top quarterback or play-caller is often a way to get noticed for a head coaching opportunity, but for former Bengals OC Brian Callahan, it took four years with QB Joe Burrow and HC Zac Taylor before he got his shot with the Titans. Taylor says it’s about time Callahan got the credit he deserved for his contributions to Cincinnati’s offense.

“Not only Joe but our entire offense,” Taylor said late this past season via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “He has helped develop every position we have. He’s invaluable. There’s really not enough things I can say about him. If somebody just followed us for a week and saw, it would be, ‘Oh, no wonder everybody is so high on Brian.’ It’s just a matter of opportunity and getting to talk to the right people. I have no doubt he will be successful.”

Callahan didn’t call plays in Cincinnati — that responsibility fell on Taylor — but the head coach added that shouldn’t really matter when it comes to assessing Callahan’s readiness.

“That’s just people that don’t actually know,” Taylor said. “He needs to call plays? Why? Nobody can say that, it’s something people parrot out there. He’s been the coordinator here for five years. He coordinates everything having to do with it. He establishes the whole structure of our offense. On game day, he and I are in constant communication. That is calling plays. That is establishing an offense. He knows everything I go through on a daily basis as a head coach. He and I both. He’s as prepared as anybody can be prepared for it.”