AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Brian Callahan, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars
- The Jaguars hosted K Cade York for a visit on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.
- In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Jaguars getting third and sixth-round picks for the loss of RT Jawaan Taylor and OLB Arden Key.
- Korte notes there’s a possibility the Jaguars could be awarded a seventh-round pick for the loss of TE Chris Manhertz but it will be exceptionally close and depend on how the NFL breaks ties. Currently, Korte projects the Jets getting the pick, which will be the final pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Texans
Texans DE Will Anderson set the franchise rookie record with seven sacks but told reporters that bigger things are coming for Houston next season.
“I don’t think people understand how much better we’re going to be next year,” Anderson said, via the team website. “It’s so easy to come into this place and really just connect with the guys in here and be able to come into the culture that’s been built here and how to operate throughout that culture. It’s all just mindset and mentality.”
- Texans DL coach Jacques Cesaire said he will not return to the organization after his contract expired: “We did some great things over there. Got nothing but love for those guys,” per Aaron Wilson.
Titans
Working with a top quarterback or play-caller is often a way to get noticed for a head coaching opportunity, but for former Bengals OC Brian Callahan, it took four years with QB Joe Burrow and HC Zac Taylor before he got his shot with the Titans. Taylor says it’s about time Callahan got the credit he deserved for his contributions to Cincinnati’s offense.
“Not only Joe but our entire offense,” Taylor said late this past season via the Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. “He has helped develop every position we have. He’s invaluable. There’s really not enough things I can say about him. If somebody just followed us for a week and saw, it would be, ‘Oh, no wonder everybody is so high on Brian.’ It’s just a matter of opportunity and getting to talk to the right people. I have no doubt he will be successful.”
Callahan didn’t call plays in Cincinnati — that responsibility fell on Taylor — but the head coach added that shouldn’t really matter when it comes to assessing Callahan’s readiness.
“That’s just people that don’t actually know,” Taylor said. “He needs to call plays? Why? Nobody can say that, it’s something people parrot out there. He’s been the coordinator here for five years. He coordinates everything having to do with it. He establishes the whole structure of our offense. On game day, he and I are in constant communication. That is calling plays. That is establishing an offense. He knows everything I go through on a daily basis as a head coach. He and I both. He’s as prepared as anybody can be prepared for it.”
- Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr writes there was a clear sense of urgency on the part of the Titans to lock things down with Callahan before he had a chance to do other interviews with the Panthers and Falcons, with the former believed to be quite high on him as a future head coach.
- Orr adds it’s doubtful Callahan will be able to hire his father, noted Browns OL coach Bill Callahan, to his staff in Tennessee, as he’s under contract in Cleveland and the team has made sure to prioritize retaining him. The older Callahan is one of the NFL’s highest-paid assistants.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!