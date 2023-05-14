AFC Notes: Will Anderson, Javonte Williams, Broncos, Chiefs, Texans

“Our current starter is doing extremely well,” Payton said via the team website. “I would tell you that we expect him to be ready for the start of training camp and that’s good news. His rehab is going well. I don’t want to speak for him or (vice president of player health and performance) Beau (Lowery) or anyone else, but we get the daily reports. We’re pretty tight-lipped relative to information going out, but I’ve read a lot and I think his rehab is going well.”

The team signed veteran RB Samaje Perine this offseason and Payton envisions him being able to carry the load for the team for as long as Williams is out.

“I feel really good about our group of veterans that are here in the building,” Payton said. “When we signed Samaje, this is a guy that gave us flexibility. We know that he can play and be an every-down back.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen has already made an impact on fifth-round DL BJ Thompson after the relationship they built throughout the offseason.

“Coach (Joe) Cullen, he came to my private workout a couple of days after my pro day,” Thompson said, via Chiefs Wire. “So, I already kind of had a little impression of him. I like him. I like his coaching style. He likes to get after it.”

Thompson said Cullen made good on the promise of getting the team to draft him.

“You know we talked all throughout the pre-draft process,” Thompson said. “He said he was going to do all he could to get me and whatnot. He did just that.”

While Thompson believes his athleticism is what propelled the team to draft him, he does plan on adding weight to fit in the team’s scheme.

“Yeah, most definitely, I plan on gaining some more weight,” Thompson said. “Me and coach talked about that. So, yeah. I’m just going to continue doing that.”

Texans

Texans first-round DE Will Anderson will be changing positions for Houston as he comes into the league from Alabama, but adds it’s “not a huge position change.” He’ll go from an outside linebacker in a 3-4 at Alabama to a 4-3 defensive end for the Texans, meaning he’ll play out of a three-point stance instead of a two-point. His main job is still the same: get the opposing quarterback.

“I’m very excited, however they want to use me, it’s just going to be anything I kind of did at Alabama,” Anderson said via Deepi Sidhu of the team’s website. “So I’m super excited, but just to do anything they need from me for the team.”