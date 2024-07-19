AFC Notes: Will Levis, C.J. Stroud, Texans, Titans

C.J. Stroud

After a 2023 season that saw massive success from newcomers QB C.J. Stroud and HC DeMeco Ryans, the Texans have heightened expectations within the AFC South. Ryans outlined where he feels Stroud can improve in his second season.

“Where can we see him grow in his second year? It’s his leadership, first and foremost — continue to become the leader that we want him to be,” Ryans said, via the team’s YouTube. “And it’s just in his play. It doesn’t change for C.J. or anyone else — can we get a little bit better each day? There’s no big grand thing for him, just continue to get a little bit better. You see how much better he got from his first day of camp last year until our last game — how much better [he got], you saw the growth of him. And that’s the same thing as we come into this season.”

“I think C.J. has done a really good job this offseason as a leader when it comes to working with other guys — knowing that he’s not just working by himself, but finding the avenues to get a group together and work together. That’s very important, especially when it comes to timing in the passing game for receivers and quarterbacks. They have to be in sync. And it shows that they see how important that was because guys were working together this summer.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio talked about his aggressive offseason which saw them acquire multiple former Pro Bowlers: “Just to try to put together the best team possible…I think we have a good team but that doesn’t matter. It’s about action not talk.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans QB Will Levis took over as the starter midway through his rookie season and showed flashes of being the franchise quarterback. Levis defined their goal as winning the AFC South and proving everyone in their organization right.

“Yeah, I mean, that’s our goal,” Levis said, via Armando Salguero of Outkick. “It’s crazy to think how our division has gone from a second thought in the league to now one of the most competitive, exciting, young divisions. We know what it’s going to take because of that now.”

“The NFL is the NFL because anyone can win on any day, and we understand that. As much as people like to believe we’re not going to be worth anything this year, we’re going out there, not necessarily to prove them wrong, but to prove ourselves right and show people what we’re about.”