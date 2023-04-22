AFC Notes: Xavien Howard, Mac Jones, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills S Micah Hyde said their safety group carries a “chip on our shoulder” to maintain a high standard for their defense.

“I think that we’ve always established a standard around here, just for not only our defense, but I just think internally into our safety room,” Hyde said, via Grace Heidinger of the team’s official site. “We’ve always kind of had that chip on our shoulder. Guys just trying to prove themselves. So, we feel like it’s on us to set the standard and throughout the years, we continue to try to build off that … We’re going to bounce back this year and obviously have to stay healthy, and we added some depth so that’s good to see.”

Regarding his recovery from neck surgery, Hyde said he is feeling great and is eager to get back on the playing field.

“I feel great,” Hyde said. “I was in my backyard, getting tackled by my son, preparing for a little season coming up. But I’m truly, truly excited. I’ve been working out for the longest time, so I’m itching to get back out there.”

According to Aaron Wilson, Pittsburgh S Erick Hallett worked out for the Bills and had a virtual interview with the Texans.

Dolphins

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard said he was not pleased with his performance last season despite being elected to the Pro Bowl.

“I really didn’t like it,” said Howard, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “My expectations, I feel like it wasn’t Pro Bowl caliber. Even though I made it, I was like, OK. But it made me even push harder. Like, I don’t want to get in like that.”

Howard feels motivated to prove the doubters wrong in 2023.

“Just seeing people saying I’m washed, I’m getting older and stuff like that,” Howard said. “Just a little bit of motivation. People are going to say this and say that. I’ve been proving the critics wrong my whole life so it’s nothing new.”

Howard injured both of his groin muscles within the first three weeks of last season. In the end, the cornerback felt like he struggled to play through the issue.

“I tried to grind it out but it didn’t happen,” Howard said. “It’s hard to play with groin injuries, especially on both sides. Even though I try to push through and help my team, I feel like I wasn’t helping at all.”

Patriots

When asked about Patriots QB Mac Jones‘ potential, OC Bill O’Brien responded the entire team has a “clean slate” going forward.

“I think the big thing for us right now is everybody’s starting with a clean slate,” O’Brien said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “I think that every year’s different. I think this year is no different than any other year relative to each year in the NFL is different. So what you did in the past — whether it’s a player or a coach or anybody in the organization — really has no bearing on what happens moving forward. We just started (Monday), and we’re looking forward to having a good Phase 1 (of the offseason program) and then a good Phase 2 and then a good Phase 3. That’s what it’s all about.”

O’Brien is excited about the Patriots’ offense and reiterated their players will have a fresh start in 2023.

“This is something that I’m really excited about,” said O’Brien. “Working with this staff, working with these players. Every year’s new. Every year’s new. That’s the way the NFL’s set up. Every year’s a new year, and that’s what this is. We’re all starting with a clean slate, fresh start, and it’s really not anything about what’s gone on in the past. It’s more about moving forward. That’s our theme. That’s one of our themes of our offense is to move forward. That’s what we’re doing.”

O’Brien said everything still feels “brand new” with their offensive staff and he’s looking forward to learning more about their players.

“For 2 1/2 months when I got hired, we were in this office next door meeting as an offensive staff, getting to know each other and things like that. Now, we get a chance to meet with the players. It’s all brand new. Every year’s new. Football is a game of emotion at times. That’s just what football is. But at the end of the day, this is a new year, this is a new start, and we’re excited about it.”

Aaron Wilson reports that LSU CB Mekhi Garner has worked out privately for the Bears, Chiefs, and Patriots. He has also visited with the Cowboys and Saints.