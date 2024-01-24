AFC Notes: Zac Taylor, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals
- Bengals HC Zac Taylor on hiring a new offensive coordinator: “There’s great people out there that I know. There’s some that I’m interested to know. And also, I have a lot of confidence in the guys that we have in the building. So there’s a lot you got to take in.” (Ben Baby)
- The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. notes the Bengals are confident they’ll be able to retain QB coach Dan Pitcher with a promotion to offensive coordinator, though they still have to go through a formal search and he’s drawing significant interest elsewhere.
- Taylor indicated assistant QB coach Brad Kragthorpe would likely replace Pitcher one way or the other: “He’s a guy who’s been here five years, as well. And I continue to put more on his plate really every week. And he always answers the bell.”
- In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Bengals getting fifth and seventh-round picks for the loss of S Vonn Bell and RB Samaje Perine.
Browns
- Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr writes it’s doubtful new Titans HC Brian Callahan will be able to hire his father, noted Browns OL coach Bill Callahan, to his staff in Tennessee, as he’s under contract in Cleveland and the team has made sure to prioritize retaining him. The older Callahan is one of the NFL’s highest-paid assistants.
Ravens
- In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Ravens getting a fourth-round pick for the loss of G Ben Powers.
