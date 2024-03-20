AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills have a private workout scheduled with Oregon WR Troy Franklin . (Tony Pauline)

. (Tony Pauline) Penn State OLB Adisa Isaac met with the Bills on his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Dolphins

Tony Pauline reports the Dolphins are among the teams who have an official visit scheduled for Northern Iowa DT Khristian Boyd .

. UCLA LB Darius Muasau met with the Dolphins after his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

The Dolphins met with UCLA DE Laiatu Latu at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Jets

Brian Costello of the New York Post discussed the situation with QB Zach Wilson amidst the trade talks. After trades of other QBs from Wilson’s class like Mac Jones to the Jaguars and Justin Fields to the Steelers, there’s a baseline for what a trade could look like.

Costello starts by saying the trade market for Wilson “may be less active than a colony of slugs.”

The Jets have been wanting to move on for a while now, according to Costello. He adds the Jets originally believed they could get a third-round pick in 2024 in return for Wilson, but he believes that’s unlikely now.

Costello thinks the Jets might have to attack a draft pick to trade him in a move where they use Wilson to get a better pick.

If New York doesn’t trade Wilson by the time the draft is over, Costello says “it will be time to consider releasing him.”