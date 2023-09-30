AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Bills HC Sean McDermott said S Jordan Poyer (knee) has been ruled out from Week 4, per Alaina Getzenberg.

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique) has been ruled out from Week 4, via Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Jets

Regarding Jets’ Hall of Famer Joe Namath saying he’s”seen enough” of QB Zach Wilson and criticizing Week 3’s performance, Wilson responded it’s up to them to prove Namath wrong.

“I mean, he’s passionate,” Wilson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “He’s obviously one of the greats, so as an offense we’ve got to do everything we can to try to prove him wrong.”

Wilson added they are a “tight-knit” group in their locker room and they are determined to improve.

“Obviously, Joe was an unbelievable player, but this locker room is very tight-knit and we’re working to get better,” said Wilson

Jets TE Tyler Conklin didn’t care for Namath’s comments and feels the Hall of Fame quarterback was being harsh.

“I don’t like it because that’s my teammate,” Conklin said. “I don’t like it. It’s harsh to say that. I do understand the aspect of caring for the organization and wanting us to be successful and him being one of the greatest Jets. I do understand all those things. You’ve got to go out there and put a good product on the field — and we do need to do that for the fans and for the alumni and for all those people that need us to do that — but I did think it was harsh. I think a lot of people could agree with that.”

Wilson feels there were moments where he needed to step into the pocket during Week 3’s loss to the Patriots and must continue working through his progressions: “There were some tough looks where I need to keep trying to step up into the pocket, I think more than anything. How can I give the O-Line some help? Just keep trying to go through my reads as quickly as I can,” per Zack Rosenblatt.

Wilson said the criticism against him over the past few years has been “tough” but he feels like he’s in a good place mentally this season: “It’s been tough, obviously, these three years. I’m in a good spot mentally, I’m confident in my abilities,” per Antwan Staley.