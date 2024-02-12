AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Deatrich Wise, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins are hiring Brian Duker as their secondary coach/pass game coordinator.

Jets

The Jets are expected to try and trade QB Zach Wilson this offseason and his camp has been doing some legwork for the team to try and facilitate a fresh start for everyone. Wilson hopes to land on a team with an offensive-minded head coach to try and get his career back on track.

Wilson's mentor, former 49ers and BYU QB Steve Young, recently mentioned the Rams as a good potential fit. However, the Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt points out Rams OC Mike LaFleur and Wilson clashed when the two were in New York.

Rosenblatt mentions there's a good chance Jets GM Joe Douglas authorizes a bunch of restructures to clear cap space without having to cut key players, as this is a big year for his future job security. He lists G Laken Tomlinson, LB C.J. Mosley, DE John Franklin-Myers, CB D.J. Reed, LB Quincy Williams, and TE Tyler Conklin as restructuring candidates.

Other possibilities include extensions for guys like Conklin and Reed or a pay cut for Tomlinson, per Rosenblatt.

Rosenblatt adds the Jets could restructure WR Allen Lazard even though he had a bad 2023 season because his 2024 salary is already guaranteed and the Jets will be paying it to Lazard one way or the other.

Patriots

Patriots DE Deatrich Wise had high praise for new DC DeMarcus Covington, describing him as an intelligent coach who can break down offenses.

“DeMarcus Covington is a very intelligent coach,” Wise said, via Chris Mason of MassLive. “Being able to read offenses and he’s always been able to break down other teams to be prepared for them. He’s a very intelligent coach. Very passionate coach. Loves to give speeches to the team and get everybody fired up.”

Wise said Covington does well at “bringing out the best” in players.

“He’s the type of guy that always points out things that we are good at,” Wise said. “The speeches are always motivating. For us to continue doing great things… That’s what he’s he’s really good at: Bringing the best out of guys. Motivating them. He brings the best out of guys when he speaks. Very passionate. Not very loud, but when he does speak, his voice is heard.”

Ian Rapoport reports that former Ravens and Giants OLB coach Drew Wilkins is taking the same job on the Patriots staff under new HC Jerod Mayo.