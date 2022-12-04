AFC Notes: Zach Wilson, Jets, Patriots

Zach Wilson

Jets QB Zach Wilson‘s personal quarterback coach John Beck — who works with a number of other quarterbacks but was actually hired by the Jets for a spell during Wilson’s rookie year — weighed in on what being benched might do for his client.

“This is something that’s going to be a tough one for him, to go out on the field and not be the guy, but I think a lot of growth can happen,” Beck said via ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Beck admitted Wilson was caught off guard by the demotion — “I don’t think he ever thought that would happen.” — but the opportunity to take a step back could be a good thing. The Jets want Wilson to use the time off to settle his fundamentals that had deteriorated to the point he was not a functional NFL passer.

“With Zach, there’s an opportunity for growth to come in a bunch of different areas in his game,” Beck said. “I think he can grow mentally from this, he can grow physically from this and I think he can grow in terms of his perspective. Ultimately, I think that’s one of the biggest things that can come from this — a paradigm shift in the way he’s seeing things, the way he’s handling certain things.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh took some time to shout out LB C.J. Mosley, who he believes is not getting the credit he deserves for a great 2022 season. He has 107 total tackles which ranks fifth in the league, and he’s added a sack, a pick, a fumble recovery, and five pass deflections.

“I think he’s severely, grossly overlooked, to be honest with you,” Saleh said via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “He’s every bit in the conversation as good as anybody. He’s as good as anyone. I’ve been blessed. I’ve been very fortunate to be able to coach guys like Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Fred Warner, Paul Posluszny, and some really darn good players, and you could throw C.J. in there. He’s special.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh on RB Bam Knight : “He’s got a little extra juice…he runs violently. He’s really doing a nice job.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Jets WR Garrett Wilson on QB Mike White: "I'll go to work for that boy. He's got something special about him." (Rosenblatt)

NESN’s Zack Cox writes the Patriots’ top need this offseason will easily be offensive tackle, as it’s doubtful Isaiah Wynn is back and the Patriots can also cut veteran Trent Brown with minimal dead money.

is back and the Patriots can also cut veteran with minimal dead money. Cox expects the Patriots to address the position in both free agency and the draft, and they should have a fair amount of money to work with this offseason.

Cox mentions the Patriots will need to decide what to do with pending free agents like WR Jakobi Meyers, CB Jonathan Jones, and RB Damien Harris.