AFC Notes: Zack Moss, Deshaun Watson, Russell Wilson, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

The Bengals signed RB Zack Moss this season and traded longtime RB Joe Mixon to Houston. Moss touched on his excitement to join the loaded offense where he feels he fits the scheme perfectly.

“It’s hard to turn down a guy like Burrow…guys like Chase and Higgins and just all the talent on both sides of the ball,” Moss said, via the Up and Adams podcast. “It’s so much space. That really intrigued me. Being able to play in a box when you only got six guys, maybe seven, and if there’s seven, it’s kind of gonna be real hard for them to defend the pass game. So it’s just something that I was like very, very intrigued about and super excited to be a Bengal.”

Browns

According to Mary Kay Cabot, Browns QB Deshaun Watson said he will be ready for Week 1 after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Oregon WR Troy Franklin was in Cleveland potentially for an official visit, though that has not been confirmed. (Billy Marshall)

was in Cleveland potentially for an official visit, though that has not been confirmed. (Billy Marshall) Mississippi State CB Decamerion Richardson has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Browns. (MLFootball)

has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Browns. (MLFootball) Texas A&M DT McKinnley Jackson has an official visit with the Browns among his nine 30 visits. (Tony Pauline)

Steelers

Steelers Pat Freiermuth said QB Russell Wilson has started building relationships with other team members.

“I was just down there in San Diego with him working out and throwing routes,” Freiermuth said, via PFT. “He’s been great at talking to guys and starting to build that connection. He’s a great guy. You can tell the drive and determination that he has to win and come to Pittsburgh and win some playoff games for us.”