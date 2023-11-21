AFC Notes: Zay Jones, Mike Vrabel, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Per Colts HC Shane Steichen, TE Jelani Woods had a setback with his uninjured hamstring while rehabbing his injured hamstring and is not sure if the injury is considered season-ending. (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Zay Jones suffered a knee injury in Week 2 and re-injured the same knee upon his Week 5 return. Then once he was ready to come back again, he was arrested for domestic battery.

“I was excited, grateful to be out there with my team and, obviously, get a great win,” Jones said after his return, via JagsWire.com. “Just at this stage in my life, I’m learning how to be present and just enjoying where I’m at. It’s not easy because as a competitor you want to be out there. But I’ve learned a lot about myself in the time I’ve been hurt on the sideline … but ultimately, I was brought here to help win football games.”

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley noted that Jones is a locker room leader and contributed a lot to the win, something that Jones shrugged off.

“Zay is one of the leaders in our room,” Ridley added. “It just helps the offense settle down and we have a lot of options to be more ourselves as part of the offensive style.”

“One man doesn’t make a team, but I know the value that I help bring to the team,” Jones commented. “As far as Calvin and Christian (Kirk) and the respect they have for me, that means a lot to me that I can help open the offense up. It was an entire team effort with the defense and special teams, as well.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said he’s not concerned with his job security and his focus is on the team’s current season.

“I don’t try to concern myself with that,” Vrabel said, via PFT. “I really am focused on these players. I hurt for them. I played 14 years, won some games, won some championships. I am frustrated for the players. I’m disappointed for the players. I want them to have success. I know how hard they work. I know they put into it, so that’s what my focus is. My focus is on coaching this team, on trying to get these guys to understand that there’s a fine line in this league of winning and losing. Finding a way to get a win. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Vrabel added that the goal remains the same and the team will keep plugging away at the season.

“This sucks right now,” Vrabel said. “Nobody wants to be where we’re at — not me, not anybody. But we are. We put ourselves in this position. So we’ll get ourselves out.”

Vrabel will continue to show up and hope for improvement. He said that his routine will not change despite the team’s poor record.

“I’m going to get up. I’m going to sleep five hours like I do, and I’m going to come with a resolve,” Vrabel said. “I’m going to be thankful — this week, with Thanksgiving, I’m going to be thankful for this opportunity that I have to coach. I’m going to be thankful for my family. I’m thankful for this team, and I’m going to coach the hell out of them like I do every week. And I love Romeo Crennel, not only was he my position coach, I got to coach with him, and he always used to say it’s a great life if you don’t let it beat you down. And we’re not going to let it beat us down but we’re going to get back to work. And you can still be frustrated and upset and disappointed, but I’m also going to be thankful and hopeful for the opportunity that I get to coach this football team.”