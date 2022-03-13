AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen, as a free-agent target for the Bengals, but adds he also has a hot market with other teams like the Jets and Ravens interested, not to mention Tampa Bay.
Browns
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler have heard a lot of rumblings late this past week about the Browns eyeing a trade for a quarterback, which would probably mean trading incumbent starting QB Baker Mayfield in either that deal or a separate one.
- Texans QB Deshaun Watson is the name specifically mentioned by both, although Fowler isn’t sure that Cleveland would be high on his list of potential destinations.
- A source tells PFN’s Aaron Wilson the Browns are “incredibly interested” in trading for Watson.
Ravens
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano expects the Ravens to be interested in free agent offensive linemen but points out they also have OT Ja’Wuan James on the roster after signing him to a two-year deal last offseason.
- Graziano specifically mentions Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen, who also has a hot market with other teams like the Jets and Bengals interested, not to mention Tampa Bay.
Steelers
- PFN’s Aaron Wilson reports the Steelers, despite other reports, are not and have not been involved in a potential trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster should have numerous options in free agency this week, including re-signing with Pittsburgh. The Eagles, Chiefs, Bears and Jaguars are also reportedly interested.
