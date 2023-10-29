AFC Rumors: Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals WR Tee Higgins has received a fair share of criticism this season, yet HC Zac Taylor has come to his defense.

“I think it’s unfair to look at his body of work the last couple of weeks especially,” Taylor said, via BengalsWire.com. “He’s been way less than full speed. Appreciate him going out there. Even when he’s not full speed, it still takes attention from the defense away and allows other guys to be productive as well.”

Browns

Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday that the Browns are in the trade market for running back help.

Adam Schefter reports that QB Deshaun Watson will continue to be week to week with his rotator cuff injury and will not be placed on injured reserve.

Steelers

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson says that the team has no other option but to accept the playcalling from OC Matt Canada, who fans of the team are calling to be fired.

“People might not agree with his play-calling, but you ain’t got no choice,” Johnson said on The Arthur Moats Experience with Deke. “He’s calling plays. He’s the boss on offense. We’ve got to do what he says, and we don’t have a choice. You don’t have to like them, but you got to respect them. That’s how I go. I respect them, not like them, too. It sucks to hear because it’s not like he’s intentionally trying to f— up. I just feel like it’s my job to be that person he can talk to about stuff like that. When I see the OC, it’s like, I can’t do nothing but just go over there and talk to him about certain stuff. I try to take his mind off of stuff like that, like, ‘Bro, I’m on your side at the end of the day. Don’t listen to whatever they’re saying out there. They’re gonna say what they’re gonna say, but we’re gonna make you look good’… I’m just saying little stuff like that to him to just keep his spirits up so he don’t just be down.”

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct, S Damontae Kazee was fined $11,806 for unnecessary roughness, WR George Pickens was fined $8,525 for unnecessary roughness and $8,525 for unsportsmanlike conduct, and RB Jaylen Warren was fined $48,556 for unnecessary roughness.