AFC Rumors: Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft, Mike Vrabel, Patriots, Titans

Patriots
- Adam Schefter reports that Patriots HC Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft are expected to meet in the near future to discuss their futures.
- Schefter says that many around the league expect that a change will come in New England, even though the two parties have yet to discuss a potential parting of ways.
- Schefter adds that “it feels like the end of an era to many around the league.”
- While indications continue to suggest that Belichick will be out in New England, Schefter makes it clear that he won’t be fired by New England.
- Schefter’s sources have said that “Kraft now wants his team back.”
- Schefter expects Belichick to continue coaching should he not return to New England.
- Jonathan Jones of CBS reports that Belichick and Kraft have not met to discuss the future and no one with firsthand knowledge is willing to say unequivocally what will happen at this point.
- Jones adds that the expectation remains that there will be a mutual parting of ways, but that this could take time to get sorted out.
- Diana Russini reports that Patriots owner Robert Kraft and HC Bill Belichick are set to have a meeting next week.
- Russini adds that some who work for the organization have begun to put out feelers elsewhere as they are expecting changes to take place.
- As for Belichick, Russini notes that teams like the Commanders and Raiders are likely looking to meet with Belichick should New England part ways with their longtime coach.
Titans
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the Titans are not expected to undergo significant change this offseason, despite speculation about HC Mike Vrabel’s future with the team.
- Schefter does say that Vrabel and the team’s decision-makers will meet after the season to determine whether any notable changes will be made.
- According to Schefter, some around the NFL believe Vrabel would be open to being moved to another team or the Titans would be willing to trade him and possibly both.
- Vrabel has said recently that he wants to remain in Tennessee, but Schefter adds that “the situation in Tennessee currently is not settled.”
