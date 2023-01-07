AFC Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Albert Breer of SI.com expects the Broncos to retain GM George Paton , despite having to fire his first head coach during the season and the disappointing play of Russell Wilson following the blockbuster trade with the Seahawks.

Breer says there's an expectation that Broncos CEO Greg Penner's first search will be focused on experienced names.

Breer mentions Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh as someone expected to be in the mix, as he has ties to former Broncos president John Elway, who is expected to be part of the search.

Another name to monitor for the Broncos is Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who has ties to Paton and Wilson.

Chargers

Chargers DB Derwin James said that he tried to avoid the big hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin that got him ejected, but was surprised that he was actually tossed from the game.

“I was kind of trying to line him up and turn my shoulder in that moment, and it was happening so fast that I ended up catching a little bit of his shoulder with my face,” James said, via ESPN. “I feel like the flag was OK, but ejection — that’s different.”

James reiterated that he’s not a dirty player and hasn’t been suspended for dirty hits.

“I’m not a dirty player,” James said. “If you look at how I play every week, I’m not out to hurt nobody. I don’t play the game that way. I wasn’t taught the game that way. I’m trying to play fast and aggressively for my team and make a play.”

Albert Breer writes that Chargers HC Brandon Staley “should be safe.”

“should be safe.” The one job that Breer thinks would make the most sense for Payton is the Chargers, but he doesn’t think that job will become available with Los Angeles in the playoffs.

Chiefs

Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon said he did not expect to tie the NFL record for running backs by catching a touchdown pass in five consecutive games and thinks his preparation is paying off.

“If I would tell you I saw it coming, no,” said McKinnon, via Adam Teicher of ESPN. “But this is what you put the work in the offseason for, so when your opportunity comes you’re ready for it The preparation and everything is paying off.”

McKinnon thinks that he’s developed into a pass-catching role throughout his career and credits the coaches he’s played under.

“When you’re used in a certain role you get comfortable and you develop in that role,” McKinnon said. “It’s a credit to the coaches I’ve had.”

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy said McKinnon has accomplished everything they wanted out of him.

“He’s a very, very good football player that happens to play the running back position,” Bieniemy said. “That’s been Jerick’s story his whole entire career. Jerick is doing everything that we expected him to do, and that’s just who he is. He’s the ultimate professional, [and] he does a great job of working it on the field, but the thing I don’t think he probably gets enough credit for is just his leadership that he provides [and] being an example of what it takes to be a professional to all the young players in our room.”