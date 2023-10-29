AFC Rumors: Broncos, Dolphins, Raiders

Nate Bouda
Broncos

  • Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday that the Broncos have been saying that they want a “two-plus” for WR Jerry Jeudy and maybe something that equals a two for WR Courtland Sutton.
  • Glazer expects Denver to regroup on Tuesday and see what their best offer is at that point.
  • Glazer says the Broncos are “absolutely sellers” ahead of the trade deadline.

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Chase Claypool understands that he has to earn the opportunity to play with Miami.

I just let them decide, you know, this is a team and I’m not just going to just go from like, you know, five snaps on offense to 25,” Claypool said, via PFT. “It’s going to be a slow progression. I’ve got to earn my keep. So I’m cool with that. I’m excited for the opportunity. I just have fun playing football.

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow believes he can still help a team, whether it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else.

I feel like I can help,” Renfrow said, via Vincent Bonsignore of Las Vegas Review Journal. “Whether it’s this team or whoever it is, I feel like I can help. And I’m excited to do that moving forward.

