AFC Rumors: Broncos, Dolphins, Raiders

Broncos

Jay Glazer mentioned on FOX NFL Sunday that the Broncos have been saying that they want a “two-plus” for WR Jerry Jeudy and maybe something that equals a two for WR Courtland Sutton .

Glazer expects Denver to regroup on Tuesday and see what their best offer is at that point.

Glazer says the Broncos are “absolutely sellers” ahead of the trade deadline.

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Chase Claypool understands that he has to earn the opportunity to play with Miami.

“I just let them decide, you know, this is a team and I’m not just going to just go from like, you know, five snaps on offense to 25,” Claypool said, via PFT. “It’s going to be a slow progression. I’ve got to earn my keep. So I’m cool with that. I’m excited for the opportunity. I just have fun playing football.”

Raiders

Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow believes he can still help a team, whether it’s Las Vegas or somewhere else.

“I feel like I can help,” Renfrow said, via Vincent Bonsignore of Las Vegas Review Journal. “Whether it’s this team or whoever it is, I feel like I can help. And I’m excited to do that moving forward.”