AFC Rumors: Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, the NFL fined Browns WR Jarvis Landry $10,300 for taunting last week despite not getting penalized.

Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot writes the Browns are not expected to be major players at the trade deadline this year. They might pull off a small trade but are not expected to make any blockbuster deals, including one involving WR Odell Beckham.

. Cabot adds the Browns are also expected to hold on to both TEs Austin Hooper and David Njoku despite neither seeing a ton of targets so far. While Njoku requested a trade last year, Cabot says he’s now on board and could even discuss an extension with Cleveland midseason.

The Browns and QB Baker Mayfield still haven't had any substantive extension talks, according to Cabot. The two sides hadn't ruled out revisiting the deal midseason but at this point, the offseason might be more likely.

still haven’t had any substantive extension talks, according to Cabot. The two sides hadn’t ruled out revisiting the deal midseason but at this point, the offseason might be more likely. Cabot says the Browns are comfortable with Mayfield playing despite his numerous shoulder injuries and believe there’s a limited risk of him causing additional damage.

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield said the team “just didn’t get into rhythm today” and adds that the loss does not fall on miscues by WR Jarvis Landry . (Nate Ulrich)

said the team “just didn’t get into rhythm today” and adds that the loss does not fall on miscues by WR . (Nate Ulrich) Mayfield said it sucks to lose RT Jack Conklin once again, saying that he had a badly dislocated elbow. (Ulrich)

once again, saying that he had a badly dislocated elbow. (Ulrich) Browns’ HC Kevin Stefanski spoke to the media and said that he is unsure what the dislocated elbow will mean in terms of missed time for Conklin. (Ulrich)

spoke to the media and said that he is unsure what the dislocated elbow will mean in terms of missed time for Conklin. (Ulrich) As for his shoulder, Mayfield said he felt pain a couple of times but told the media there were no setbacks with the injury. (Scott Petrak)

Ravens

Ravens OL coach Joe D’Alessandris fielded questions about the monster season that he believes veteran G Kevin Zeitler is having in Baltimore.

“I’m glad you said that, because I see the same thing,” D’Alessandris said, via RavensWire.com. “I see this young man; he is a football player. He loves the game. He’s a student of the game. He applies the coaching. He listens to it. He applies the technique and fundamentals. I think he’s having a whale of a year as a guard in run blocking and pass protection. It isn’t perfect, but he is doing one heck of a job. He’s stabilized our right guard position.”

According to Pro Football Talk, the Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson haven’t made progress on a contract extension during the team’s bye week.

Steelers

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Steelers believe OLB Taco Charlton can help add to the team’s pass rush depth as it looks to trade OLB Melvin Ingram.