AFC Rumors: Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed, Michael Thomas, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions Broncos C Lloyd Cushenberry could sign for more than $10 million per year in March.
- The Broncos came up as a potential fit for Saints WR Michael Thomas as a free agent given his history with HC Sean Payton. An NFC scout told Fowler: “When [Thomas] is out there and healthy, he affects the game.”
- Mike Kils of 9News went through and took a look at how the cornerback position could be made up for the Broncos in 2024. Klis starts by mentioning Patrick Surtain II, who will make almost $20 million in 2025 if Denver picks up his fifth-year option by May 2nd. Klis expects the Broncos to pick this up and negotiate a long-term deal, securing one of their corner positions for the future.
- On the other outside corner position, Klis thinks Denver will make an effort to give playing time to 2023 third-round pick Riley Moss. An abdominal injury in training camp a year ago messed up his rookie season, but Klis believes Moss could see extended time next season.
- Klis says the Broncos hit on the nickel cornerback position with 2022 undrafted free agent Ja’Quan McMillian, who looks to build on a strong season in 2024.
- According to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, the Broncos have shown an interest in Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed.
- Broncos WR Jalen Virgil has fully recovered from surgery on the torn meniscus he suffered in last year’s preseason game against the 49ers. (Chris Tomasson)
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the expectation is the Chiefs and DT Chris Jones will work something out to keep him in Kansas City, but Jones isn’t going to just fold on his contract requirements.
- He adds if the Chiefs got to $27 or $28 million a year on their offer, that could bridge the gap, but they have work to do and Jones would almost certainly exceed that salary as a free agent.
- Fowler mentions the Chiefs as a team to watch for Bears WR Darnell Mooney in free agency.
- Numerous sources tell Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda that Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed was dealing with a knee injury that prevented him from practicing for “long stretches” of last season.
- Pauline expects the medical issue to raise concerns from interested teams, given the kind of deal Sneed will command as a free agent.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists the Raiders as one of the teams on the radar for a Bears QB Justin Fields trade.
- According to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, the Raiders have shown an interest in Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed.
