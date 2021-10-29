AFC Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said that their phone is “buzzing” leading up to the trade deadline and they’re open to listening to offers.

“I know we meet on it every day,” Meyer said, via Jaguars Wire. “We already met on it today, so the phone is buzzing. I don’t know all that yet, but I know if there’s a chance to make us better, we listen.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars worked out DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, according to Aaron Wilson.

Texans

Albert Breer believes there’s a “good chance” that Texans QB Deshaun Watson won’t be traded before next week’s deadline.

Breer explains that for a multitude of reasons, Texans GM Nick Caserio cannot take a discount on trading away their star quarterback if there isn’t a deal to be made before the deadline. Watson represents the Texans’ best trade asset to build out their franchise around.

There’s also the possibility that trading Watson midseason ends up improving the team he goes to and in turn reduces the value of the draft picks they acquire for him. Waiting until the offseason at least cements the value of the picks in 2022.

Doug Kyed of PFF spoke to a source about the possibility of the Texans trading away veteran WR Brandin Cooks who said: “Always a chance, but I am not expecting it.”