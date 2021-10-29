AFC Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Colts
- Colts’ WR T.Y. Hilton told the media he wants to ensure he doesn’t reinjure himself by re-entering the lineup too soon: “I want to make sure I’m good, because I don’t want to put my team in a bad position, I don’t want to put myself in a bad position.” (Joel A. Erickson)
- Albert Breer of SI.com confirms that Marlon Mack‘s name has been out there as a potential trade candidate.
- According to Breer, pass rushers Kemoko Turay and Ben Banogu have been discussed as possible Colts’ players who could be moved.
- A source tells Doug Kyed of PFF that the trade market for Colts RB Marlon Mack has been quiet up to this point and it doesn’t sound like a deal will get done before next week’s deadline.
- Colts OT Braden Smith confirms he underwent surgery on his thumb after aggravating a previous injury in Week 1 against the Seahawks. (George Bremer)
Jaguars
Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said that their phone is “buzzing” leading up to the trade deadline and they’re open to listening to offers.
“I know we meet on it every day,” Meyer said, via Jaguars Wire. “We already met on it today, so the phone is buzzing. I don’t know all that yet, but I know if there’s a chance to make us better, we listen.”
- The Jacksonville Jaguars worked out DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, according to Aaron Wilson.
Texans
Albert Breer believes there’s a “good chance” that Texans QB Deshaun Watson won’t be traded before next week’s deadline.
Breer explains that for a multitude of reasons, Texans GM Nick Caserio cannot take a discount on trading away their star quarterback if there isn’t a deal to be made before the deadline. Watson represents the Texans’ best trade asset to build out their franchise around.
There’s also the possibility that trading Watson midseason ends up improving the team he goes to and in turn reduces the value of the draft picks they acquire for him. Waiting until the offseason at least cements the value of the picks in 2022.
- Doug Kyed of PFF spoke to a source about the possibility of the Texans trading away veteran WR Brandin Cooks who said: “Always a chance, but I am not expecting it.”
