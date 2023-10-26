AFC Rumors: Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Michael Pittman expressed remorse for his comments after the team’s loss on Sunday that were made out of frustration.

“It was a very frustrating loss the way that it happened. And I’ve never been a good loser. I’m actually a very poor sport. It’s something that I’ve been working on my whole life and it’s just hard for me sometimes. And when you lose, sometimes you lose your composure, you lose your head,” Pittman said, via PFT.

Jaguars

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said both second-round QB Will Levis and QB Malik Willis could alternate time as the starter if QB Ryan Tannehill is unable to play this week.

“We’ll figure out the game plan as we work through the week,” Vrabel said, via Titans Wire. “We may run the plays in with them. It could be by series, could be every two series. Could have certain things that we like. We’ll see where Ryan is, but again, I’m excited if Ryan can’t play that we’ll look at both of those quarterbacks. We’ll need both of them to help us win.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Titans have gotten some trade interest in some of their defensive linemen and he identifies DL Denico Autry as someone to watch ahead of the trade deadline.

as someone to watch ahead of the trade deadline. Tannehill remains out of practice due to a high-ankle sprain and says he is currently going through the healing process. (Jim Wyatt)

Willis told reporters he has been told to prepare as the starter and is unsure how the two-quarterback approach will take place this week. Some reports have indicated Levis will start but Vrabel has said both will play. (Joe Rexrode)