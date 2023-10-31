AFC Rumors: Derrick Henry, DeAndre Hopkins, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Shane Steichen commented on the limited usage of RB Jonathan Taylor in the second half of Sunday’s game.

“Sometimes the game, the flow of the game will kind of dictate how it’s called there,” Steichen said, via the Indy Star. “You’re down two scores in the fourth quarter. Could I have popped a run in there? Absolutely, but I decided to throw it there towards the end. Could there have been an opportunity for a run there? Yeah, absolutely. So, always self-evaluating everything, and we’ll continue to do that.” “We have stuff that J.T. is tagged on, same thing with Moss,” Steichen added. “We try to ride the hot hand. J.T. is a big-time playmaker, and he’s continuing to improve every single week — obviously, you saw there in the first half. We’ll continue to evaluate those things going forward and making sure we have the guy that we want in at the right time.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is more concerned with coaching in his first season than he is with trade deadline activities, something he plans to leave to the front office.

“When it comes to the trade deadline, [general manager] Nick and his scouting staff have done a really good job of looking at guys all throughout the year,” Ryans told reporters, via TexansWire.com. “So, they handle that, we handle the coaching piece of it. If there are opportunities to make our team better, we always look at all opportunities.”

Titans

Titans WR DeAndre Hopkins feels like he was counted out by most around the league but showed he is still one of the top receivers in the game with a three-touchdown performance on Sunday.

“I always want the quarterback to trust me, even if the DBs are on me and I look like I’m covered,” Hopkins said, via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “And that’s what (Will Levis) did. That’s what we talked about. We knew we were going to go out there and make those plays. He felt confident in me and trusted me. I want to be there for my quarterbacks, especially a first-time starter – that helps build his confidence. It’s not only me but Nick Westbrook(-Ikhine) as well. And the offensive line, you’ve got to thank them as well for blocking for us.”

“I really don’t care too much of what goes on outside of things that I can’t control,” Hopkins added. “I trust God, I’ve trusted God my whole life and for me to be the NFL playing football, I’m thankful. I really don’t care about what goes on. I’m grateful to be here. I’m just thankful that I’m playing football today. We are trying to stack wins together right now. We’ve got a good team coming up. We’re going against the Steelers. Not sure of the outcome today, but those guys got a good football team. And that’s what we’re focused on. Trying to stack wins and take it game for game, but obviously a win like today helps but it is a quick turnaround.”