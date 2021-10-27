AFC Rumors: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said they are examining ways to improve their receiving core around QB Trevor Lawrence.

“So much of it [is] who’s going to be healthy the rest of the year and also what we keep on offense, how do you build this around your quarterback? What exactly do we need?” Meyer said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union.

Meyer believes their offense is lacking a “home run hitter” after WR D.J. Chark sustained his season-ending ankle injury.

“The thing we don’t have is when DJ [Chark Jr.] went down, that home run hitter on the outside,” Meyer said. “An offense without speed on the outside, like elite speed, that’s the first time I’ve had to deal with that.”

Meyer added that they are “one-speed guy short” on offense and thinks WRs Jamal Agnew, Tyron Johnson, or “something else” can fill that role.

“We’re just one-speed guy short. It might be Agnew; maybe it’s Tyron, maybe it’s something else,” Meyer said.

Meyer mentioned Jaguars G A.J. Cann (knee) will not be able to return from the injured reserve and is out for the rest of 2021. (Reid)

Texans

USA Today’s Josina Anderson reports there are multiple teams still interested in trading for QB Deshaun Watson : “There are more teams Deshaun Watson can go to besides Miami. It’s not just Miami or bust.”

: “There are more teams Deshaun Watson can go to besides Miami. It’s not just Miami or bust.” She adds that Watson remains uninterested in settling so far and a major sticking point is a request for a non-disclosure agreement, which Watson doesn’t want.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones has talked to a number of sources who maintain that the league will not place Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list unless there’s a material change in the case, meaning criminal charges are filed. Some around the league are skeptical the NFL will follow through with that.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says the Texans are open to trading LB Zach Cunningham , but would need to be bowled over by an offer to move either WR Brandin Cooks or LT Laremy Tunsil .

, but would need to be bowled over by an offer to move either WR or LT . The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss also mentions Texans DE Charles Omenihu as someone who could draw interest. He’s played well when given the opportunity but for whatever reason, the coaching staff seems to have moved him to the bottom of the pecking order.

as someone who could draw interest. He’s played well when given the opportunity but for whatever reason, the coaching staff seems to have moved him to the bottom of the pecking order. Although Texans HC David Culley said third-round QB Davis Mills took the first-team reps in Wednesday’s practice, he added Tyrod Taylor doesn’t need to practice in order to play after being activated from injured reserve. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

The Titans are hosting RB D’Onta Foreman for a workout on Wednesday. (Aaron Wilson)