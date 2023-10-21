AFC Rumors: Jerry Jeudy, Hunter Renfrow, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Jeremy Fowler has spoken to multiple executives who have said that they couldn’t justify trading a Day 2 pick for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at this point.

at this point. Fowler heard from other executives that a late-third-rounder might suffice based on Jeudy’s ability.

The Broncos would reportedly listen to offers for WR Courtland Sutton, but Jeudy is still more likely to be traded.

Fowler confirms that the Broncos are “open for business” in terms of potential trades right now.

“I think just about everybody is available,” a high-ranking NFL official tells Fowler.

Fowler mentions that the one player who is highly unlikely to get moved this year is CB Pat Surtain II.

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman was ecstatic to hear that Kansas City was one of the teams involved in trade talks for him.

“I saw [the trade rumor] online,” Hardman said, via PFT. “They were [weighing] options, I guess. After that, I got with my agents, and they said, ‘Yeah, there’s some talk that they could possibly trade you.’ After that, we just started waiting for the inevitable. For real, just seeing what was going to happen. They kept it low-key about the teams who were very interested. I still don’t know who all was in that mix. Once I heard it was KC, I was happy to go back somewhere where I was used to — where I’ve been most of my career.”

Hardman added that he’s eager to get to work and find a role in the team’s offense.

“Hopefully, I could get into a role where I can help out the team any way I can,” Hardman said. “Whatever they need me at, whether that’s returns, whether that’s go out at receiver. Hell, if they need me to go on kickoff, let me know. I’m here to help the best way I can.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are believed to be among the teams who have gauged the trade market for receiver help in recent weeks.

However, Fowler says the Chiefs were able to “get their man” when they traded for Mecole Hardman of the Jets.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said CB Jaylen Watson left Friday’s practice after taking a hit to his thigh and will be a game-time decision on Sunday, via Matt Derrick.

said CB left Friday’s practice after taking a hit to his thigh and will be a game-time decision on Sunday, via Matt Derrick. Derrick also notes that Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu (calf) and recently acquired WR Mecole Hardman are trending toward playing against the Chargers.

Raiders

Jeremy Fowler spoke with one team executive regarding the possibility of the Raiders trading WR Hunter Renfrow , who has clearly fallen out of favor in Las Vegas.

, who has clearly fallen out of favor in Las Vegas. The executive explained that Renfrow’s $10.82 million in 2023 money and the Raiders’ unwillingness to pay it is likely holding up a potential trade.

According to Fowler, multiple teams believe the Raiders are looking for pass-rush help after moving on from Chandler Jones.