AFC Rumors: Joe Hortiz, Chris Jones, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said the team is still working through a plan of attack regarding the cap situation and they will have a solution shortly.

“We’re still working through it,” Hortiz said, via PFT. “Obviously, the salary cap got bumped up a little bit higher than I think everyone was expecting — a little bit more. It gives us, certainly, some flexibility a little bit. We’ll continue to talk through that over the next couple of weeks and have a plan of attack shortly.”

Chiefs

Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda reports Kansas City is “working hard” to sign DT Chris Jones to a long-term deal. After resolving the situation with Jones, the Chiefs will take a look at their cap situation and do what they can to bring other contributors back.

Raiders

Per the Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, the Raiders will prioritize adding a No. 1 cornerback this offseason to round out a group that includes Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs .

and . Raiders HC Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco both seem to be on the same page about emphasizing the offensive line as well, and Tafur/Reed note that could mean three or four new starters.

and GM both seem to be on the same page about emphasizing the offensive line as well, and Tafur/Reed note that could mean three or four new starters. The two write it seems like the Raiders want to transition OL Dylan Parham to center, which would mean moving on from pending free agent C Andre James and finding two new starting guards. At right tackle, the Raiders could lean on Thayer Munford Jr. if they can’t re-sign pending FA RT Jermaine Eluemunor .

to center, which would mean moving on from pending free agent C and finding two new starting guards. At right tackle, the Raiders could lean on if they can’t re-sign pending FA RT . Pierce added getting some more help on the other side of the line of scrimmage at defensive tackle could help Las Vegas take even more strides on defense: “We want to build this team inside out, and I would love to get some bad-ass dudes — heavy-handed and physical.”

Pierce noted 2023 first-round DE Tyree Wilson will train closely with DE Maxx Crosby this offseason: “That’s Maxx’s number one job is to bring Tyree along. But that’s also Tyree’s job. Because we can all want it, but Tyree’s got to want it as well. And I think he does because last year he got humbled.”

will train closely with DE this offseason: “That’s Maxx’s number one job is to bring Tyree along. But that’s also Tyree’s job. Because we can all want it, but Tyree’s got to want it as well. And I think he does because last year he got humbled.” Tafur and Reed mentioned the Raiders met with RB Josh Jacobs ‘ agent for the first time last Thursday to discuss a new deal. One X-factor that might help get a deal done is the fact that Jacobs is owner Mark Davis ‘ favorite player.

‘ agent for the first time last Thursday to discuss a new deal. One X-factor that might help get a deal done is the fact that Jacobs is owner ‘ favorite player. The Raiders believe 2023 fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job with whoever they bring in, per Tafur and Reed.