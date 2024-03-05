AFC Rumors: Joe Hortiz, Chris Jones, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
Chargers GM Joe Hortiz said the team is still working through a plan of attack regarding the cap situation and they will have a solution shortly.
“We’re still working through it,” Hortiz said, via PFT. “Obviously, the salary cap got bumped up a little bit higher than I think everyone was expecting — a little bit more. It gives us, certainly, some flexibility a little bit. We’ll continue to talk through that over the next couple of weeks and have a plan of attack shortly.”
Chiefs
- Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda reports Kansas City is “working hard” to sign DT Chris Jones to a long-term deal. After resolving the situation with Jones, the Chiefs will take a look at their cap situation and do what they can to bring other contributors back.
Raiders
- Per the Athletic’s Vic Tafur and Tashan Reed, the Raiders will prioritize adding a No. 1 cornerback this offseason to round out a group that includes Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs.
- Raiders HC Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco both seem to be on the same page about emphasizing the offensive line as well, and Tafur/Reed note that could mean three or four new starters.
- The two write it seems like the Raiders want to transition OL Dylan Parham to center, which would mean moving on from pending free agent C Andre James and finding two new starting guards. At right tackle, the Raiders could lean on Thayer Munford Jr. if they can’t re-sign pending FA RT Jermaine Eluemunor.
- Pierce added getting some more help on the other side of the line of scrimmage at defensive tackle could help Las Vegas take even more strides on defense: “We want to build this team inside out, and I would love to get some bad-ass dudes — heavy-handed and physical.”
- Pierce noted 2023 first-round DE Tyree Wilson will train closely with DE Maxx Crosby this offseason: “That’s Maxx’s number one job is to bring Tyree along. But that’s also Tyree’s job. Because we can all want it, but Tyree’s got to want it as well. And I think he does because last year he got humbled.”
- Tafur and Reed mentioned the Raiders met with RB Josh Jacobs‘ agent for the first time last Thursday to discuss a new deal. One X-factor that might help get a deal done is the fact that Jacobs is owner Mark Davis‘ favorite player.
- The Raiders believe 2023 fourth-round QB Aidan O’Connell has earned the right to compete for the starting job with whoever they bring in, per Tafur and Reed.
