AFC Rumors: Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos, Sean Payton, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says there has been “plenty of chatter around the league” about how patient the new Broncos’ ownership group will be with the current state of the team, which has struggled greatly, primarily on offense this season.

“I hate to say it, because it’s only six weeks,” an NFL general manager tells La Canfora, “but [Paton] needs to start separating himself from the coach. I like George a lot, and that’s what my advice to him would be. Keep trying to give [Hackett] help, if he’ll take it, but you also may have to be willing to admit it was a mistake far sooner than you ever imagined. This owner didn’t hire either of them. You have to be careful how hard you fight to prove this can work, because it’s been a disaster so far. And if you aren’t careful, you’re going to get fired, too.”

A separate personnel executive told La Canfora that he isn’t sure first-year HC Nathaniel Hackett will be able to survive the season, barring noticeable improvement.

“Unless something changes quickly, I don’t think he gets through the year. It looks too big for him. It looks too fast for him. The red-zone play-calling has been awful. I don’t see enough adjustments being made,” the executive said.

La Canfora mentions former Broncos HC Gary Kubiak as someone who could potentially step in and help right the ship in an advisory role or potentially as interim head coach, depending on how bad things get.

Chargers

A longtime NFL executive tells Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post that the Chargers are the team he believes retired HC Sean Payton would have the most interest in.

“That’s the job I think Sean really wants,” the executive said. “Spanos doesn’t like to pay his coaches, but once your quarterback starts making $50 million a year, you’re really going to be cheap about your head coach? Sean loves living in Southern California. You’ve got Herbert and some other blue chip players. That’s the fit.”

Chargers WR Keenan Allen is targeting a return in Week 7 against the Seahawks. (Lindsey Thiry)

Chiefs

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy thinks that RB Jerick McKinnon springing a 30-yard carry against the Raiders in Week 5 helped set the tempo toward their comeback victory.

“I thought Jerick (McKinnon) did a great job of just setting it off,” said Bieniemy, via ChiefsWire. “That 30-yard run or so that he had earlier, that set the tone, that set the tempo (and) picked our guys up. It was the spark that we needed.”

Bieniemy continued that Week 6 could feature several offensive players set the tone, including RBs Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Isiah Pacheco, Michael Burton, or QB Patrick Mahomes.

“Obviously, Jerick (McKinnon) contributed and did a heck of a job, but it’s always good when you have a good group of football players that love and respect each other because they understand, ‘Hey, he just made a play. Let’s keep riding with him and see exactly what unfolds.’ It was fun to watch,” said Bieniemy. “But on top of that, we also know (that) next week or this particular week, it could be Clyde (Edwards-Helaire), (Isiah) Pacheco, it could be (Michael) Burt(on), it could be Pat (Mahomes) making plays with his legs. It could be Mecole (Hardman), so next man up.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said “we’ll see” about whether CB Trent McDuffie (ankle) will play in Week 6 but is “leaning toward” resting him for another week. (Adam Teicher)