AFC Rumors: Russell Wilson, L’Jarius Sneed, Chris Jones, Andy Reid, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the Vikings are expected to hire Broncos DL coach Marcus Dixon for the same role in Minnesota.

When appearing on the UpAndAdamsShow, Broncos HC Sean Payton said the Giants tried to lure QB coach Davis Webb to continue his playing career after Daniel Jones suffered his torn ACL.

A report from NFL Media mentions the Broncos are keeping all options on the table still at quarterback for 2024, including the possibility of restructuring the contract for QB Russell Wilson if neither side has better options.

However, the report goes on to acknowledge it's unlikely Wilson will be back in Denver in 2024 given how things deteriorated between the two sides.

NFLPA’s Lloyd Howell on Wilson and the situation involving his benching during the season: “The PA was involved and we did get to a resolution.” (Mark Maske)

Howell added: "We believe that our member was in the right and was being mistreated…. We support our player and how they should be treated, be it financially or in any other manner." (Maske)

Chiefs impending free agent CB L’Jarius Sneed tells ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler he’s hoping to be back in Kansas City next season.

“I would love to be back,” Sneed told Fowler. “I don’t want to go anywhere. It’s part of the business.”

Chiefs GM Brett Veach has said publicly Sneed and DL Chris Jones are both priorities for them this offseason.

Fowler adds the franchise tag, which would cost the Chiefs around $20 million fully guaranteed for the 2024 season, is an option for Snead.

Sources ESPN’s Dan Graziano has spoken to would be “very surprised” if Chiefs HC Andy Reid opted to retire after the Super Bowl.

Graziano expects the Chiefs to address Reid's contract after the season and "bring it more in line with the market."

Graziano's understanding is Reid makes around $12 million per year, which is noticeably lower than other coaches in his own division with Broncos HC Sean Payton making around $17 million and new Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh reportedly getting $16 million.

As for Eric Bieniemy, who recently stopped by the Chiefs while they were preparing for the Super Bowl, Graziano says it's possible Reid could find a spot on the coaching staff for him next year.

who recently stopped by the Chiefs while they were preparing for the Super Bowl, Graziano says it’s possible Reid could find a spot on the coaching staff for him next year. Although Graziano adds the visit from Bieniemy isn’t a sign that “something is afoot” between the two.

Chiefs DL Chris Jones ‘ could be playing his final game for the Chiefs on Sunday. The two parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term deal last year and franchising him this offseason would cost the Chiefs around $32 million fully guaranteed.

Dan Graziano mentions that it's possible the two parties could agree to an extension that would come with a more cap-friendly number in 2024, but if not, Jones would be a "highly sought-after" free agent.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones has also heard Reid is far more likely to sign an extension than retire and has also heard from sources that Reid’s salary is not in line with other top coaches.

A team source said there have been no out-of-the-ordinary talks about a succession plan for Reid and the report a couple months ago about that took them by surprise.

One source told Jones: “He’s not retiring. He’s not paid what he should be getting paid. Problem with the whole organization. Pay has not been what it should be all the way top to bottom.”

Jones elaborates that while the Chiefs have been successful, there’s a perception that their organizational spending has been lacking in areas like analytics, sports science, facilities and staff salaries.

The Chiefs lost RB coach Greg Lewis and executive Brandt Tilis this offseason to lateral moves because other teams outbid them, per Jones. He says the Ravens offered Lewis a deal Kansas City couldn’t match to come coach their receivers, and the Panthers multiplied Tilis’ pay “many times over” to lure him to Carolina.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are expected to hire Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden as a high-ranking executive. Wooden has obvious ties to Tom Telesco, who is now the GM for the Raiders.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports the Raiders are expected to hire Bears assistant offensive line coach Luke Steckel as their new TEs coach. Steckel follows Luke Getsy to Las Vegas after he recently accepted the offensive coordinator job.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders like QB Aidan O'Connell but they're also aware they need to add to their quarterback room.

A report from NFL Media notes Raiders owner Mark Davis grilled potential GM candidates on what their plan at quarterback would be.

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce coached LSU QB Jayden Daniels when the two overlapped at Arizona State, but the Raiders would likely need to trade up into the top three picks from No. 13 overall and the cost would be steep, per NFL Media.

coached LSU QB when the two overlapped at Arizona State, but the Raiders would likely need to trade up into the top three picks from No. 13 overall and the cost would be steep, per NFL Media. The report goes on to add trading up has never been Telesco’s style and he prefers to let the board fall to him.

NFL Media mentions Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is due an $11.25 million roster bonus on March 17 and that serves as a deadline to either cut him or work something out to bring him back on a reduced cost.

is due an $11.25 million roster bonus on March 17 and that serves as a deadline to either cut him or work something out to bring him back on a reduced cost. Pierce expects the team to add another quarterback to compete with O’Connell. (Vic Tafur)