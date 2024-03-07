AFC Rumors: Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Christian Wilkins, Jamal Adams, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- NBC’s Matthew Berry, citing sources at the NFL Combine, reports it is “highly unlikely” for the Bills to re-sign impending free agent WR Gabriel Davis.
- Berry adds Buffalo “still very much believes” in WR Stefon Diggs as their top receiver and isn’t concerned about how last season ended.
- Davis is potentially looking for a fresh start and it could be difficult for the team to bring him back, NFL’s Tom Pelissero said, via Bills Wire.
- According to Sal Capaccio, the Bills will not retain senior offensive analyst Mike Shula after his contract expired on Wednesday.
Dolphins
When appearing on the Joe Rose Show, agent Drew Rosenhaus said he expects the Dolphins to be “really aggressive” in trying to re-sign DT Christian Wilkins after declining to franchise tag him.
“I’m quite certain, even though the Dolphins didn’t franchise him, that they’ll be really aggressive to bring him back. I’m sure they’ll be very competitive with the other teams. I wouldn’t count the Dolphins out, but certainly, now they’ve got a ton of competition as compared to the franchise tag,” he said via Drew Furones.
Jets
ESPN’s Rich Cimini discussed where the Jets currently stand on their biggest pending free agents. While they don’t have too many key contributors set to hit the market, they also don’t have an abundance of cap space to retain everyone.
- Cimini starts with DE Bryce Huff, who is easily New York’s most impactful free agent this offseason. Cimini mentions that while the Jets will not use the franchise tag on Huff, they are still interested in re-signing him. New York has invested a lot of resources in the defensive line already, and Cimini isn’t sure how much the Jets would be willing to pay to keep a “situational player.”
- Cimini adds the Jets are on record saying they would like to add three offensive line starters around C Joe Tippmann and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker. Cimini believes a change of scenery is probably the best for both sides when it comes to LT Mekhi Becton.
- On S Jordan Whitehead, Cimini says there’s some interest in keeping him in New York, but he’s “not a high-priority” free agent. Cimini adds that Whitehead’s contract was voided on February 16th which leaves the Jets with a $3.3 million dead cap hit for 2024, even if they agree on a new deal.
- Cimini also brings up K Greg Zuerlein and P Thomas Morstead, who had very strong seasons but are expected to get pay raises. Cimini says the Jets will try and retain both of them.
- The other notable free agents Cimini lists are DT Quinton Jefferson, DT Solomon Thomas, CB/ST Justin Hardee, and C Connor McGovern. Cimini thinks all four of these players could be brought back for depth at the right price.
- The Jets have “zero interest” in bringing back S Jamal Adams, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes.
- After being released by Seattle, there were rumors Adams was looking for a reunion with New York, but it sounds like the Jets won’t be interested.
- According to Hughes, the Jets think very highly of Chargers WR Mike Williams, but injuries are a “major concern.” Williams is rehabbing a torn ACL and is expected to be a cap casualty.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer would expect the Jets to be interested in Packers LT David Bakhtiari when/if he’s cut as a potential solution at left tackle for New York. However, he expects them to address the position in the draft too.
- Breer adds he expects the Jets to go after receivers in both free agency and the draft as well, with Bengals WR Tyler Boyd potentially a strong fit.
Patriots
Chad Graff of The Athletic takes a look at the Patriots’ offseason plans and how they may have to overpay free agents to entice them to New England. The Patriots currently have over $100 million in cap space, but their situation isn’t considered attractive for top free agents.
- Graff mentions New England had serious interest in Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, but a source said the veteran receiver had “no interest” in joining the Patriots.
- Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield has plenty of connections to the Patriots with new OC Alex Van Pelt and Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf from their times in Cleveland. Graff says the interest doesn’t appear to be mutual and it’s more likely Mayfield will decide between the Buccaneers, Vikings and Falcons this offseason.
- On the topic of having to overpay free agents, Wolf said: “Yeah, in some ways, but I think that’s kind of free agency as a whole. Teams can put their best recruiting pitch on, but at the end of the day, oftentimes, (players) will go to whoever is offering the most money.”
- Graff names Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley and Cardinals WR Marquise Brown as players New England will probably turn their attention towards in free agency.
- With Mayfield and any other top free-agent quarterback unlikely to join the Patriots, Graff notes New England can use the money they save on the quarterback position to re-sign RT Michael Onwenu or go after Cowbooys LT Tyron Smith.
- Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda reports there was a belief the Patriots had a deal out to S Kyle Dugger rumored to be worth around $13 million a year, a $500,000 increase from the deal previously mentioned in November.
- New England cut ties with CB J.C. Jackson this offseason, but Pauline doesn’t rule out another reunion with the veteran DB. Pauline notes Jackson has been working to resolve “mental health issues” and could return once he feels it’s appropriate.
- Browns QB Joe Flacco has been linked by ESPN’s Adam Schefter to New England as a potential stop-gap at quarterback, as well as former Browns QB Jacoby Brissett: “I think when we’re talking New England the first two names that come to my mind would be Joe Flacco and Jacoby Brissett.”
- Mark Daniels, citing a source, confirms the Patriots were among the teams to express trade interest in Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed, but their interest was described as doing “due diligence” on Sneed.
- In the end, Daniels doesn’t consider the Patriots to be serious contenders for Sneed.
