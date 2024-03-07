AFC Rumors: Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, Christian Wilkins, Jamal Adams, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills

NBC’s Matthew Berry, citing sources at the NFL Combine, reports it is “highly unlikely” for the Bills to re-sign impending free agent WR Gabriel Davis .

. Berry adds Buffalo “still very much believes” in WR Stefon Diggs as their top receiver and isn’t concerned about how last season ended.

According to Sal Capaccio, the Bills will not retain senior offensive analyst Mike Shula after his contract expired on Wednesday.

Dolphins

When appearing on the Joe Rose Show, agent Drew Rosenhaus said he expects the Dolphins to be “really aggressive” in trying to re-sign DT Christian Wilkins after declining to franchise tag him.

“I’m quite certain, even though the Dolphins didn’t franchise him, that they’ll be really aggressive to bring him back. I’m sure they’ll be very competitive with the other teams. I wouldn’t count the Dolphins out, but certainly, now they’ve got a ton of competition as compared to the franchise tag,” he said via Drew Furones.

Jets

ESPN’s Rich Cimini discussed where the Jets currently stand on their biggest pending free agents. While they don’t have too many key contributors set to hit the market, they also don’t have an abundance of cap space to retain everyone.

Cimini starts with DE Bryce Huff, who is easily New York’s most impactful free agent this offseason. Cimini mentions that while the Jets will not use the franchise tag on Huff, they are still interested in re-signing him. New York has invested a lot of resources in the defensive line already, and Cimini isn’t sure how much the Jets would be willing to pay to keep a “situational player.”

, according to SNY’s Connor Hughes. After being released by Seattle, there were rumors Adams was looking for a reunion with New York, but it sounds like the Jets won’t be interested.

According to Hughes, the Jets think very highly of Chargers WR Mike Williams , but injuries are a “major concern.” Williams is rehabbing a torn ACL and is expected to be a cap casualty.

Patriots

Chad Graff of The Athletic takes a look at the Patriots’ offseason plans and how they may have to overpay free agents to entice them to New England. The Patriots currently have over $100 million in cap space, but their situation isn’t considered attractive for top free agents.