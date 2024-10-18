AFC South Notes: Doug Pederson, Will Levis, Calvin Ridley, Jaguars, Titans

Jaguars

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post writes it is not looking good for the Jaguars and colleagues around the league believe it is only a matter of time until HC Doug Pederson and GM Trent Baalke are let go by owner Shad Khan , either during the season or shortly afterward.

One GM told La Canfora: "It's over. I think those guys know it too. Shad likes to go for the retreads, but he's got to find his own guy I think — like a [Lions OC] Ben Johnson type, if he even wants to be a head coach. But something like that. The way he's been doing it just isn't working. He really doesn't know how to hire a head coach or put a front office together."

Jaguars S Tashaun Gipson was suspended for the first six weeks of the season after violating performance-enhancing drug policy but has yet to be reinstated. Pederson said they are still waiting on the NFL to take him off of the suspended list: "It's a league thing, honestly. He's still on the commissioner's suspended list, we're waiting on the league." (PFT)

Titans

Titans OC Nick Holz said there are ways they can "guarantee" WR Calvin Ridley gets the ball and must do it more often, per Terry McCormick.

Titans DC Dennard Wilson was asked about CB L'Jarius Sneed's poor performance in Week 6, saying it's important for him to respond to an off day: "Everybody has off days. It's about responding, and getting back up. Confident he'll clean up details and that will happen." (Jim Wyatt)

Titans HC Brian Callahan said QB Will Levis is working to rebuild his confidence after a slow start to his sophomore campaign.

“That’s part of playing quarterback in the NFL,” Callahan said via the team’s website. “Even when things are good, they are usually not always good for long. … You deal with ups and downs, and you can’t allow your confidence to get shaken. You have to be resilient. You are going to face criticism as a quarterback in the NFL, you are going to have bad games, and you are going to have things that don’t go your way. And, how you handle those things largely defines how you are able to bounce back from them.”

Callahan also understands WR Calvin Ridley‘s lack of usage and is working to get him more involved in the game plan.

“My message to him was simple,” Callahan said. “(I told him): I understand the frustration, and I’m doing everything I can to continue to keep you going and get you active early in games, late in games, whenever that may be. … I sure as heck want him to be a huge part of what we’re doing.“