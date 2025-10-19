AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked about the team adding players with the deadline approaching.

Oh, man,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “Yeah, at some point. I think to answer your question, we would always pay attention to what we might be looking for, and I think we have time to do that, but I’m not thinking about that right now.

Chargers

Chiefs

Raiders

  • Ian Rapoport reports that a few teams are watching WR Jakobi Meyers as a potential trade target, despite the team not actively shopping him and the possibility that he could be a one-year rental for the team that acquires him.
  • Dianna Russini of The Athletic says the Raiders are making calls for defensive linemen and cornerbacks.

Ravens

  • Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens have been calling around for defensive help, given the injuries they have faced so far this season.

