AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos
Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked about the team adding players with the deadline approaching.
“Oh, man,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “Yeah, at some point. I think to answer your question, we would always pay attention to what we might be looking for, and I think we have time to do that, but I’m not thinking about that right now.”
Chargers
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Chargers are exploring running back and offensive line options ahead of the deadline.
Chiefs
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Chiefs are shopping for defensive linemen and not running backs.
Raiders
- Ian Rapoport reports that a few teams are watching WR Jakobi Meyers as a potential trade target, despite the team not actively shopping him and the possibility that he could be a one-year rental for the team that acquires him.
- Dianna Russini of The Athletic says the Raiders are making calls for defensive linemen and cornerbacks.
Ravens
- Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens have been calling around for defensive help, given the injuries they have faced so far this season.
