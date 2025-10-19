AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders, Ravens

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked about the team adding players with the deadline approaching.

“Oh, man,” Payton said, via Broncos Wire. “Yeah, at some point. I think to answer your question, we would always pay attention to what we might be looking for, and I think we have time to do that, but I’m not thinking about that right now.”

Chargers

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports the Chargers are exploring running back and offensive line options ahead of the deadline.

Chiefs

Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports that the Chiefs are shopping for defensive linemen and not running backs.

Raiders

Ian Rapoport reports that a few teams are watching WR Jakobi Meyers as a potential trade target, despite the team not actively shopping him and the possibility that he could be a one-year rental for the team that acquires him.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic says the Raiders are making calls for defensive linemen and cornerbacks.

Ravens

Ian Rapoport reports that the Ravens have been calling around for defensive help, given the injuries they have faced so far this season.