Agency Parts Ways With Jets Holdout EDGE Haason Reddick

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Haason Reddick‘s agency, CAA, has made the decision to part ways with him amidst his ongoing holdout.

Reddick has missed five games this season and has forfeited over $4 million in total this season, which is around $800,000 per game. Beyond that, Reddick has been fined another $5 million by the NFL.

Jets owner Woody Johnson said earlier in the week that they would welcome him back to the team, but there’s currently no end in sight.

Reddick, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Cardinals out of Temple back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $13.47 million fully guaranteed contract when the Cardinals opted to decline his fifth-year option worth $10,089,000 for the 2021 season.

Reddick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Panthers worth up to $8 million. Philadelphia then signed him to a three-year, $45 million deal in March of 2021.

The Eagles then traded Reddick to the Jets in the final year of that deal for a conditional third-round pick in 2026.

In 2023, Reddick appeared in all 17 games and recorded 38 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one pass deflection.

