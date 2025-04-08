AFC Notes: Aaron Glenn, Patrick Paul, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

During his retirement party Saturday night, Dolphins LT Terron Armstead spoke highly of former second-round pick Patrick Paul, who will be replacing him at left tackle.

“He’s the guy,” Armstead said of Paul, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “It’s his time. He knows it. He’ll be ready. He’s a worker. He’s talented. You put those two together, you’ll have success. Don’t know exactly how his career will play out. Everything plays a part. Patrick Paul will do his part. He’ll work his butt off. He’s going to use his talents, abilities, his strengths, and everything that happens after that, will be out of his control. Everything he can control, he’s going to do his part.”

Jets

New Jets HC Aaron Glenn has spent his entire playing and coaching career on the defensive side of the ball as he prepares to take over in New York. Despite his lack of offensive experience, Glenn talked about a short stint where he tried to switch to offense, which helped prepare him to be a head coach.

“About eight or nine years ago, I actually tried switching from the defensive side to the offensive side,” Glenn said, via Ethan Greenberg of the team’s website. “Knowing I couldn’t do that, I went and visited a lot of coaches on the offensive side and just talk offensive football. It prepared me to be a coach of the football team and not just a coach of the defense.

“That’s one thing I want to be known for — my offensive acumen is just as good as my defensive acumen and special teams also. I think all three parts are what you need to be able to win a game. I’ve done everything I could to be able to learn and get really good at understanding all three phases. I think that’s what a head coach is supposed to do. No matter what when the game goes on, offense, defense, special teams, that’s on me and I accept that responsibility.”

Patriots

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked about stepping down from his position, something the 83-year-old says he isn’t ready for at this point.

“First of all, I think I’m 35,” Kraft said, via PatsWire.com. “And you all will laugh when I say it. Look, I was a little kid sitting on one of those benches, dreaming about owning this team and bringing a winning culture here. I said after my family, this team, and this foundation to combat hate and antisemitism—those are my passions. As far as succession, succession is there. I have my eldest son, Jonathan has been part of every key decision I’ve made for the last 30-odd years and is a full partner in everything. …Let’s see what happens over the next two to three years.”