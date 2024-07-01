Aidan O’Connell Has Slight Edge In Raiders QB Competition Heading Into Training Camp

Jeremy Fowler said on ESPN that he senses Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell has a slight lead in the quarterback competition over veteran QB Gardner Minshew.

Fowler adds that O’Connell has been more vocal and has the approval of WR Davante Adams, yet the two quarterbacks could alternate starting games during the preseason.

O’Connell, 25, was a three-year starter at Purdue and was named second-team All-Big 10 in his final two seasons. He was drafted by the Raiders with the No. 135 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.84 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $509,380.

In 2023, O’Connell appeared in 11 games for the Raiders and posted a record of 5-5. He completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards,12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions to go along with 11 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We will have more news on the Raiders quarterback competition as it becomes available.