Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Has Top 30 Visits With Eagles, Giants & Falcons

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry is scheduled to have top 30 visits with the Eagles, Giants and Falcons, according to Jordan Schultz.

He’s had a number of formal pre-draft visits already, including the Bucs, Jags, Titans and Packers.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Falcons CB A.J. Terrell.

McKinstry, 21, was named first-team All-American in 2023 and was first-team All-SEC in both 2022 and 2023.

For his career, he appeared in 42 games for Alabama and recorded 93 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and 23 pass deflections.