Falcons Ink 10 Undrafted Free Agents To Official Contracts

The Atlanta Falcons announced they have officially signed 10 undrafted free agents to contracts.

We've agreed to terms with undrafted free agents — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 30, 2024

The full list includes:

Southern Utah WR Isaiah Wooden Texas P Ryan Sanborn Illinois QB John Paddock North Dakota State CB Jayden Price Northern Illinois OL Nolan Potter Richmond OL Ryan Coll Rutgers WR JaQuae Jackson MidAmerica Nazarene CB Anthony Sao Oklahoma TE Austin Stogner Minnesota State-Mankato CB Trey Vaval

Wooden, 5-7 and 176 pounds, spent two seasons at Kent State before transferring to Southern Utah, where he finished out his career.

In two years at Southern Utah, Wooden caught 99 passes for 1,682 yards and 14 touchdowns, adding 30 carries for 287 yards and two more scores.