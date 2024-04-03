Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry Visiting Bucs & Jaguars

According to Jordan Schultz, Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has official 30 visits with the Jaguars and Buccaneers.

He’s viewed as a potential first-round prospect at cornerback and both teams have big needs at the position.

NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to Falcons CB A.J. Terrell.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McKinstry, 21, was named first-team All-American in 2023 and was first-team All-SEC in both 2022 and 2023.

For his career, he appeared in 42 games for Alabama and recorded 93 total tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and 23 pass deflections.