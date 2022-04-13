Alabama OT Evan Neal & Miss. State OT Charles Cross Set To Visit Panthers

Cameron Wolfe reports that tackles Evan Neal of Alabama and Charles Cross of Mississippi State are visiting with the Panthers.

Neal is widely viewed as the top tackle prospect in the coming draft class and has a strong chance to go in the top five picks come April.

Despite being 6-7 and 360 pounds, Neal has rare mobility for being that size.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Neal rated as his No. 3 overall player.

Neal, 21, was a second-team All-American as a junior and started 37 games over three seasons for Alabama, moving from left guard to right tackle to left tackle from year to year.