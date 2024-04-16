Alabama OT JC Latham Visiting Jets

According to Adam Schefter, Alabama RT JC Latham is visiting the Jets today.

He’s a strong candidate for their first-round pick at No. 10 overall and would give New York a long-term option at tackle.

Latham has had official visits with four teams who all pick inside the top ten, including the Jets, Bears, Cardinals and Titans.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Latham, 21, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was named second-team All-American and first-team All-SEC in 2023.

For his career, Latham appeared in 41 games and made 27 starts, all at right tackle.

