Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Not Interested In Position Change

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe said that he’s intent on remaining a quarterback in the NFL and isn’t interested in changing positions.

“No, it’s always quarterback,” Milroe said, via PFT. “Of course, the question’s asked — switching positions, something like that, what I can do. But you never ask a zebra to be a dog.”

Milroe has been studying some of the game’s best quarterbacks and said he draws inspiration from each of them.

“One thing that I’ve done this past offseason is watch NFL tape,” Milroe said. “So, watching [Joe] Burrow, watching [Brock] Purdy, watching Geno Smith. And one thing that’s unique about all of them is they play on time, they have pocket integrity, their footwork in the pocket is so efficient, the body movement that they put themselves in to make every throw on the field — that’s what’s going to be important. There’s going to be certain scenarios where perfect ball placement beats perfect coverage every time. So, just knowing where your hots are, as well. Just watching that tape, just watching those guys be able to ball each and every Sunday — it’s inspiring because that’s where I want to be in the future.”

The upcoming 2025 class is not loaded with quarterback prospects the NFL is excited about, and Milroe has legitimate physical talent.

However, he had a rollercoaster college career and looks like a serious developmental project. We’ve seen players like that go anywhere from the top five picks to the third day of the draft in recent years, so Milroe’s stock is incredibly volatile.

He already seems to be generating some polarizing opinions inside the NFL.

Milroe, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

During his four-year college career, Milroe appeared in 38 games for Alabama and completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 6,016 yards, 45 touchdowns and 20 interceptions to go along with 375 carries for 1,577 yards and 33 touchdowns.