Alabama QB Ty Simpson Undecided On 2026 Draft

Pete Thamel reports that Alabama QB Ty Simpson is undecided about declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

While his marketing agent says that no decision has been made, it is possible that Simpson could wind up as a Day One pick in the draft should he decide not to return to school next year.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named Second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson has appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He has compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Simpson as it becomes available.