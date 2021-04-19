Aldon Smith Wanted By New Orleans Police For Second-Degree Battery

Seahawks DE Aldon Smith is wanted by local authorities in New Orleans for second-degree battery, per Travers Mackel.

Law enforcement tells Mackel the alleged incident is on video.

The incident occurred on April 17 at the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, Louisiana, a suburb of New Orleans.

The release says Smith does not have a local address but has relatives who live in the area.

Smith had just signed with the Seahawks last week after his first year back following an extended hiatus from the NFL as he worked to get his life back in order.

Smith, 31, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2010. He was cut loose by the 49ers shortly after a DUI incident in 2015, even though San Francisco picked up his fifth-year option.

Smith later signed a one-year deal with the Raiders that was worth up to $8 million, which was largely incentive-based. The Raiders elected to re-sign Smith to a two-year, $11.5 million contract in 2016.

However, the Raiders placed Smith on the reserve/suspended list before cutting him loose in 2018. The Cowboys later signed him to a one-year contract worth $2 million and includes another $2 million in incentives.

In 2020, Smith appeared in all 16 games for the Cowboys and recorded 48 tackles, five sacks, two fumble recoveries including one returned for a touchdown and two passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 50 edge defender out of 109 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Smith as the news is available.