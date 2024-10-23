NFC Notes: James Conner, Cooper Kupp, Geno Smith, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon praised RB James Conner for leading the team to victory in Week 7 with 152 scrimmage yards.

“I thought he was lights out,” Gannon said, via ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss. “There were a lot of times he is getting 4 yards and it should be probably 1 or 2. He put the team on his back today and carried us home.”

Cardinals S Joey Blount was fined $5,472 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask), while RB DeeJay Dallas was fined $11,102 for Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 6.

Rams

Rams WR Cooper Kupp said the team hasn’t spoken to him about the possibility of being traded: “Nothing really. No. It is that time of year. There’s going to be rumors and things that go around. I let that stuff, as much as I can, be in the background.” (Sarah Barshop)

said the team hasn’t spoken to him about the possibility of being traded: “Nothing really. No. It is that time of year. There’s going to be rumors and things that go around. I let that stuff, as much as I can, be in the background.” (Sarah Barshop) Kupp reiterated he is aware of trade rumors but is focused on contributing to Los Angeles: “I’m aware of it but at the end of the day I’m going to be where my feet are. That’s all I know. I have a job to do here and I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can to the guys in this building.” (Gary Klein)

Kupp is thinking about what he can control: “For 7 ½ years I’ve been an L.A. Ram and I’ve taken that approach every single day. And whatever happens outside of that, I’ve got to control what I can control. And right now that means being the best L.A. Ram I can be and I’m going to continue to do that.” (Klein)

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith said he wants to play until he hits 20 years in the NFL.

“My goal is to play 20 years,” Smith said, via PFT. “My idol Kobe Bryant [and] another idol of mine, Tom Brady, they both were able to play 20 years. So, you know, that’s something I’m chasing. Honestly, I really feel like I can. A lot of that is genetics. . . . I also work very hard. I prepare, I eat the right things and take care of my body so it allows me to you know still be fast at 34. I guess I’m not supposed to, I don’t know, but you know I think when I’m in my forties I think I’ll still be fast.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald announced WR D.K. Metcalf will get tests done Monday on his injured knee but added they had a positive outlook on it yesterday. (Bob Condotta)

announced WR will get tests done Monday on his injured knee but added they had a positive outlook on it yesterday. (Bob Condotta) Macdonald was impressed with how rookie OT Mike Jurell played in his first start: “The game wasn’t too big for him. I’m just really pleased with his effort, frankly, and his finish on a per-play basis. … If he was the guy again this week, you know, we’d be really confident in him.” (Curtis Crabtree)