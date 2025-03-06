NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

49ers

Matthew Berry of NBC Sports reports the 49ers don’t have any concern about RB Christian McCaffrey ‘s health and they fully expect him to be ready for training camp.

‘s health and they fully expect him to be ready for training camp. Berry also reports it’s unclear if a deal gets done between the 49ers and Brock Purdy this offseason.

this offseason. According to Berry, the two sides are still “ fairly far apart” on an agreement.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero writes 49ers free agent G Aaron Banks became one of the top guards on the market after Kansas City franchise tagged Trey Smith.

became one of the top guards on the market after Kansas City franchise tagged Pelissero thinks Banks will command an annual contract in the $18-$20 million range.

Cardinals

According to The Athletic’s Doug Haller, Arizona figures to be active spenders in free agency and will likely look to bolster their trenches through the draft. Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is a big believer in getting after the quarterback and this year’s class has ample talent in that department.

Rams

The Rams decided to restructure QB Matthew Stafford‘s contract to keep him in Los Angeles for an additional year. Sean McVay said they are taking things a “year at a time” with Stafford and believes he could play for a “few more years” if he wants.

“We’re taking it a year at a time,” McVay said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “I think he could play for a few more years if that’s what he wanted. We’ve always had great dialogue and I think it’s really kind of been a year-to-year thing. … As long as he wants to play, I know we’re feeling really good about that.”

Although McVay said they would like to find another quarterback option for their future past Stafford, he isn’t too worried about it right now.

“Oh, he’s been great,” McVay said. “I don’t think there’s ever been, like, a threat. If he wants to continue to play (and I think he’s playing at such a high level), it’s not necessarily contingency plans. It’s just operating under the assumption where you’re saying, ‘Hey, however long you want to play and the way that you’ve been playing, this is outstanding for us. But at some point when you decide that you’re ready to be able to transition into a new phase of your life, I’m hopeful to still be here and we’re hopeful to be here.’ So what does that look like, without him leading the way?”

McVay admitted he has some regrets over how they handled things with players from the past, like with Jared Goff‘s trade to the Lions. His approach is to make sure he has “direct communication” with players.

“I haven’t run away from some of the mistakes I’ve made in terms of the clear, open and honest (and) direct communication in some of these (conversations),” McVay said. “That was really important, and I think that was key and critical for us to be able to have a smooth process throughout that might have seemed uncomfortable from the outside but I think (we) were able to come to as good of a scenario as I could have hoped, honestly.”