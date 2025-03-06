Rapoport: ‘More Likely Than Not’ Rams Release Cooper Kupp

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media said Thursday that he believes a release is more likely for Rams WR Cooper Kupp than a trade at this point.

“It seems to me more likely than not that it’s headed for a release,” Rapoport said of Kupp’s situation with the Rams.

Rapoport admitted that a trade is still a possibility he would be “surprised if it ended up in a trade.”

Rams GM Les Snead made it clear that they’re likely moving on from Kupp after telling reporters earlier in the week that Kupp returning to Los Angeles is the “least likely” option.

Kupp’s contract is likely an issue for teams, as he’s due $20 million in 2025, with $15 million of this guaranteed.

The Rams would very likely need to eat a portion of this to facilitate a trade, but it seems like they will be open to doing so.

Several teams have been mentioned as potential suitors for Kupp, including the Patriots, Steelers, Lions, Commanders, and Chiefs.

NFLTR’s Tony Camino offered up five potential trade spots for Kupp, which includes some of the teams above.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kupp as the news is available.