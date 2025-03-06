Rams Signing WR Tutu Atwell To One-Year, $10M Fully Guaranteed Contract

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Rams are signing WR Tutu Atwell to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Schefter adds the deal is fully guaranteed.

It was earlier reported that Atwell was unlikely to return to Los Angeles but with WR Cooper Kupp expected to be traded and WR Demarcus Robinson a free agent the Rams likely wanted some continuity next to WR Puka Nacua.

Atwell, 25, was second round pick to the Rams out of Louisville in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus and a base salary of nearly $1.5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Atwell appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 42 passes for 562 yards (13.4 YPC).

