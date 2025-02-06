Rams WR Tutu Atwell Unlikely To Re-Sign In Free Agency

The Rams’ offense is going to look different in 2025 after they informed WR Cooper Kupp that they are looking to trade him.

With Kupp likely out of the picture, the Rams only have one full-time starter at receiver under contract in Puka Nacua. ESPN’s Sarah Barshop says WR Tutu Atwell is “unlikely to return” in free agency after four years with the team.

Barshop believes it’s possible they retain WR Demarcus Robinson, who was their third starter when he was healthy despite playing on a one-year deal.

Atwell, 25, was second round pick to the Rams out of Louisville in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $5,908,697 million with a $1,657,234 million signing bonus and a base salary of nearly $1.5 million in 2024.

In 2024, Atwell appeared in all 17 games for the Rams and caught 42 passes for 562 yards (13.4 YPC).