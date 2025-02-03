BREAKING: Rams Inform Cooper Kupp Of Their Plans To Trade Him

Rams WR Cooper Kupp announced that the team has informed him of their plans to seek a trade partner for him.

“I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately and will be working with me and my family to find the right place to continue competing for championships,” Kupp wrote . “I don’t agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA. Still, if there’s one thing that I have learned over the years: there are so many things that are out of your control, but it is how you respond to these things that you will look back on and remember. I have taken so much pride in playing alongside my teammates for the LA community, so thank you for embracing my family and making this such a special place for us. 2024 began with one of the best training camps of my career. Preparations start now for 2025. Highly motivated, as healthy as ever, and looking forward to playing elite football for years to come. Love you guys.. But coming for it all.”

Sean McVay at the end of the season. He and QB Matthew Stafford both currently have uncertain futures in Los Angeles. The Rams left the door open to trading Kupp based on comments by HCat the end of the season. He and QBboth currently have uncertain futures in Los Angeles.

Kupp, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Rams back in 2017. He signed a three-year, $47.25 million extension with the Rams and was set to make a base salary of $14.875 million for the 2022 season.

The Rams then signed Kupp to a new three-year, $80 million extension heading into the season.

In 2024, Kupp appeared in 12 games for the Rams and caught 67 passes for 710 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Kupp as the news is available.