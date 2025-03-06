Seahawks Re-Sign CB Josh Jobe

The Seattle Seahawks have re-signed CB Josh Jobe, his agency announced.

Jobe, 26, signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Alabama following the 2022 draft. He was let go after training camp before the 2024 season and caught on with the Seahawks practice squad.

Jobe was signed to the active roster in November after being promoted from the practice squad three times. He made a base salary of $985k in 2024.

In 2024, Jobe appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks and recorded 37 total tackles, seven passes defended and one interception.