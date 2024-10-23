Seahawks Make Two Moves, Claim LB Josh Ross Off Waivers

The Seattle Seahawks announced they claimed LB Josh Ross off of waivers from the Ravens on Wednesday and placed OT Stone Forsythe on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Ross, 24, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan in 2022. He bounced on and off Baltimore’s practice squad in 2023 but was among their final roster cuts coming out of this year’s preseason.

He returned to Baltimore’s practice squad but was cut loose this week.

In 2024, Ross has appeared in seven games for the Ravens and recorded five tackles.